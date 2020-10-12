Celebrating farmers on National Farmers Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Jacob Twohey is a student at the University of Minnesota studying Animal Science. His goal is to take over his family farm. During this election year - he hopes policymakers forget partisan politics and understand the importance of agriculture on our economy.

He says the biggest challenge facing farmers is market volatility.

"In the dairy industry, we've seen the lowest of lows for prices, and we've seen some of the higher prices we've seen in recent years, it's incredibly hard to try and run the business where we don't control the price, it's completely set on the market," Twohey said.

Despite the profession's challenges - Twohey says farming is becoming more sustainable, advancing in technology and animal production.