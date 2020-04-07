Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Serving others through the gift of music

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we talk, listen and interact with each other. But sometimes, you just need a little music.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 9:28 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Whether it's outside through a window or online, Healing Rhythms Music Therapy is playing music to help hospice patients, elderly folks and kids with special needs during an anxious time. 

Executive Director Christina Wood believes the sweet sounds of music are needed now - more than ever. 

"We know throughout time, throughout history, that music heals, music transcends, it brings people together," Wood said. 

A little entertainment grounds their patients. 

"To have that consistency and have music be consistent in providing comfort and familiarity brings everybody a sense of normalcy," Wood said. 

Creating good out of the bad - that's the tune musicians want to play during an anxious time. 

"I think with any challenge in the world, it's a great opportunity to shift and pivot and to think of how we do things differently now but also in the future," Wood said. 

Wood is open to holding more therapy sessions virtually once the pandemic is over. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Image

Make Your Own Disinfectant

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7

Image

Grocery store safety measures

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

Image

Two businesses closing due to COVID-19

Image

Keeping relationships health during a pandemic

Image

Food assistance programs & COVID-19

Community Events