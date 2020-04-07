Serving others through the gift of music

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Whether it's outside through a window or online, Healing Rhythms Music Therapy is playing music to help hospice patients, elderly folks and kids with special needs during an anxious time.

Executive Director Christina Wood believes the sweet sounds of music are needed now - more than ever.

"We know throughout time, throughout history, that music heals, music transcends, it brings people together," Wood said.

A little entertainment grounds their patients.

"To have that consistency and have music be consistent in providing comfort and familiarity brings everybody a sense of normalcy," Wood said.

Creating good out of the bad - that's the tune musicians want to play during an anxious time.

"I think with any challenge in the world, it's a great opportunity to shift and pivot and to think of how we do things differently now but also in the future," Wood said.

Wood is open to holding more therapy sessions virtually once the pandemic is over.