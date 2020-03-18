MASON CITY, Ia. -
The CO-VID 19 OUtbreak is impacting artistry. A Mason City group called "Betty and the Gents" had a big month planned with three scheduled live performances. They've all been cancelled - and band members are missing their live gigs.
"We do rely on it for our own personal fulfillment I guess, we love it so much and we love being a part of the community that way and we love being a part of the music that's taking place in this town," Betsy Kirby said.
Betsy and her husband just returned from a trip to Europe. While neither is sick, they are under a strict quarantine for 2 weeks.
Related Content
- Musicians cancel gigs due to outbreak
- Rochester and Albert Lea events cancelled due to weather
- Newman Catholic-Starmont game canceled due to injuries
- Thursday events in Rochester, Albert Lea canceled due to weather.
- Iowa health officials NOT recommending event cancellations due to COVID-19
- Pastor rejects gay musicians from Minnesota Catholic Church
- Local students inspire the next generations of musicians
- Legendary musician Robert Plant to perform at Surf Ballroom
- Nashville musician visits the Humane Society of North Iowa
- Newman football game canceled
Scroll for more content...