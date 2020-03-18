Clear
Musicians cancel gigs due to outbreak

Entertainment is our escape: whether that be live theatre, sports or a concert.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 11:06 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

MASON CITY, Ia. - 

The CO-VID 19 OUtbreak is impacting artistry. A Mason City group called "Betty and the Gents" had a big month planned with three scheduled live performances. They've all been cancelled - and band members are missing their live gigs. 

"We do rely on it for our own personal fulfillment I guess, we love it so much and we love being a part of the community that way and we love being a part of the music that's taking place in this town," Betsy Kirby said. 

Betsy and her husband just returned from a trip to Europe. While neither is sick, they are under a strict quarantine for 2 weeks. 

