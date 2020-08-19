Mural in Rochester gets vandalized

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Artist Willow Gentile created a mural with the Rochester community to spark unity during a time of divisiveness. Her heart dropped when she saw it vandalized.

"It's so heartwrenching to see all your hard work - you put in - you got a whole group together - we were so excited - and there's all this positivity - to have that - is really like a slap in the face," Gentile said.

For Gentile - the vandalism emphasizes how divided the world is.

"Even just a piece of art work that is just about joy is for some reason - conflicting for people - and they feel like - they can't have that," Gentile said.

That's why Gentile is bringing people together for another community painting session - to end on a high note.

"We need so many more positives to combat that negative - I hope people realize you really need to stick together to make actions really stay present," Gentile said.

Mayor Kim Norton and Gentile both say - as far as they know - there won't be an investigation into the vandalism. Norton says she's sad someone would do this - but wants the effort to end on a high note. This Friday - the community is invited for a painting session to bring the mural back. It's set from 2 to 5 p.m.