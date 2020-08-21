Community painting session to restore George Floyd mural

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Earlier this week - the Rochester George Floyd mural was vandalized with the art work painted over. To restore it - residents were invited for a painting session at Soldier's Field Park from 2-5 p.m.
It was the chance to reconnect and leave things on a positive note.
"I just hope that it brings someone joy or hope by looking at these amazing pictures, hopefully it also brings attention like Breonna Taylor - her killers have not been arrested yet," Freddie Suhler said. "They should be but still hasn't happened."
The mural will be preserved for the future.