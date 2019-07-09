Homeschooling group worried about track at Soldier's Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's a race to Save the Track for Tenille Rounds. Rounds home schools her daughter and says the decision to pave over the Soldiers Field Track will be catastrophic for those who use the oval.

"It's hard on your joints, it's hard on your back, it's hard on your legs," Rounds said.

She worries an asphalt surface will hurt her daughter's health.

"She already struggles a little bit with some hip and knee issues and I really don't think asphalt would help that at all."

Rounds is part of a home school group that relies on this track for practices. She says Soldiers Field Park is essential to the fitness of Rochester families.

"We don't necessarily have the funds to rent," Rounds said. "I don't know if we're even allowed to rent these facilities. Without having a place like this to meet where it's open to the public and there's already a track to do some of our warm-ups."

Jacob Long is another fledgling runner. He fears a hardened surface could limit his future as a track star.

"Kids would fall and they would probably get hurt and you would get skinned knees and bleed," Long said.

Rounds just hopes some middle ground can be found between the Park Board and those advocating for a softer surface.

"I just think it's really important that we communicate well and listen to everybody from all angles and try to preserve it if we can."

Save the Track is working on fundraising options to raise money for a softer surface. The Park Board will hear them out at the next meeting.