More states could legalize cannabis

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester is not immune to the economic effects of coronavirus: with less people staying at hotels, eating at restaurants and visiting the Med City, that's all lost revenue. One way to potentially make up for it - legalizing marijuana.

BDS Analytics tracks dispensary sales. In states where it's legalized - marijuana generated 15 billion dollars in 2019. It's expected to top 30 billion in 4 years. History instructor Chad Israelson says the movement has been picking up speed since Colorado legalized it in 2012. He tells me we could see more states decriminalize it next year.

"Colorado is not a complete disaster, Illinois is not a complete disaster, neither is California, Washington, Oregon, it's a movement that is meeting its time," Israelson said. "I think it was going to happen anyway in many states going forward and I think that economically it makes sense now."

Israelson also mentions when you look at racial tensions in America - the drug war has disproportionately impacted people of color and has jailed countless numbers of non-violent offenders. Legalizing marijuana could also help reduce racial disparities.

Medical cannabis is legal in more than half of the states - including Iowa and Minnesota.