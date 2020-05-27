City Council green lights more outdoor seating

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The City of Rochester is allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating by using areas including sidewalks, parks and even parking spaces. Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that would make it easier for bars and restaurants to do this.

The businesses must sign a short agreement that specifies their responsibilities like clean-up and what areas they have to use. Pasquale Presa owns Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria. He appreciates what council is doing and hopes they consider visiting all of the establishments.

"Drive around, see what kind of ideas they can also give as well because people that are in the business, we are so stressed trying to figure out what to do," Presa said. "Sometimes the outside eye can help as well."

Mayor Kim Norton is also requesting the Gov. authorize the use of 25 percent of indoor space in restaurants.

To apply for outdoor seating, click here.