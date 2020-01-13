Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Adding more bus routes

As the city of Rochester continues to grow - the need for more transportation options grows exponentially. That's why City Council is making transportation a main topic of their study session.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 11:23 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In 2019, there were 2.1 million bus rides throughout the city. More people means more riders, so city leaders recognize the needs to expand. 

To accomodate for more riders, the plan is to start with more routes. Also in the works is creating a simpler route naming and numbering system that is easy for riders to use. It will show riders the direction and type of each route. 

Arturo Cruz uses the bus several times a day and believes change is sorely needed. 

"As the city starts getting bigger and bigger, for the buses, what we have right now, it's not enough," Cruz said. 

Cruz has a car - but like many other residents - he has his reasons for using public transportation. 

"Downtown is getting busy and there's no parking," Cruz said. "You have no parking where you put your car. It's just better to use the bus." 

In a city expected to grow like Rochester - it means more people, more jobs and hopefully more hardworking commuters like Cruz. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Two more chances of snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

Tigers have all of the key ingredients

Image

Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

Image

Changing bus routes in Rochester

Image

Protesting on opening day

Image

Becoming a page is a big service

Image

UPDATE: Second teen dies from crash

Image

Supporting the Matson family

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/13

Image

How to take care of your snowblower

Community Events