Adding more bus routes

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In 2019, there were 2.1 million bus rides throughout the city. More people means more riders, so city leaders recognize the needs to expand.

To accomodate for more riders, the plan is to start with more routes. Also in the works is creating a simpler route naming and numbering system that is easy for riders to use. It will show riders the direction and type of each route.

Arturo Cruz uses the bus several times a day and believes change is sorely needed.

"As the city starts getting bigger and bigger, for the buses, what we have right now, it's not enough," Cruz said.

Cruz has a car - but like many other residents - he has his reasons for using public transportation.

"Downtown is getting busy and there's no parking," Cruz said. "You have no parking where you put your car. It's just better to use the bus."

In a city expected to grow like Rochester - it means more people, more jobs and hopefully more hardworking commuters like Cruz.