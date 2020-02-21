Clear

Youth talk about civic engagement

Do you remember being a teenager? It wasn't always easy - and what is it like to live in a world with flaming issues? Youth in Minnesota didn't shy away from these tough issues at a town hall hosted by the Minnesota Youth Council at the Government Center in Rochester.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. 

It's never been easy to be a teenager. But living in today's world poses its own trials. With so much conflict, we asked high schoolers what they think is the biggest issue impacting youth. 

"I think mental health is a huge issue, I also think climate change is a big thing," Tripp Dow, a junior at Mayo High said. "A lot of us are really scared about the future."

Annika Schroeder gets heated on the topic of gun control. 

"I think gun control is heavily affecting a lot of students," Schroeder said. "There are students at Mayo High School afraid to go to school and that shouldn't be the case." 

To dig deeper - how do teenagers feel about the world we live in? 

"I think we should all strive to create a better world no matter who we're leaving it for," Schroeder said. "I would want to leave my children the world that I would like to be given." 

And how can people create a better society? 

"Just listening to other people's perspectives whether or not you agree with it, I think that's essential to collaborating with others," Kashanti Taylor said. 

The panel was organized by the District 1 Representatives of the Minnesota Youth Council.

