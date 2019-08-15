Addressing the dangers of vaping

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Ryan Sanford vapes. He says it relaxes him, loves all the flavors and it gives him a reason to be outside.

"It gives me kind of a high, a higher feeling," Sanford said. "I've had my battles with my drugs and I've beat them."

Sure - he's aware of the health risks, but it won't stop him.

Abby is another vaping enthusiast who does it as an alternative to smoking.

"I do it because I was a smoker," Abby said. "I smoked a half-pack of cigarettes a day. I switched to this cause it doesn't smell as bad."

Abby - much like Sanford - prefers vaping to smoking cigarettes.

"I know it's not healthy for me by any means, I just think it's a little healthier than cigarettes," Abby said.

But Pa Houa Moua is a community health specialist with Olmsted County who is keenly aware of the risks posed by vaping.

"Really important for us to still focus on tobacco prevention because like I said, it's still an epidemic," Houa Moua said. "Especially for young people, their brains are not developed until the age of 25, so they are more prone to addiction."

Even those practicing vaping warn people to protect their health.

"I definitely wouldn't do it especially if you have people in your family that have history of cancers," Sanford said.