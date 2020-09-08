MN GOP Chair talks flipping the state red

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Carnahan is determined her state will win this election - so much so - she's energizing the Med City to do so.

She is confident - this will be the year Minnesota will flip the 10 electoral votes for President Trump. It would be the first time the state would give the votes to a Republican presidential candidate - since Richard Nixon in 1972. Carnahan insists - we need another four years with this commander-in-chief.

"What we've seen out of the left specifically Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, they really are trying to shift this country from what it was founded on and place a cap and limitation on people on what they can accomplish or can't accomplish and make them reliant on the government and that's not what America's about," Carnahan said.

KIMT News 3 reached out to DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin for a comment. We received a statement that says in part: "We deserve responsible leadership during this pandemic and it's clear we will not get that from the Republican Party."