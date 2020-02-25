Clear

Political devotees caucus

Minnesota political parities conducted their precinct caucuses. The Minnesota Democratic-Farber Labor Party or the DFL had caucuses in 7 locations while Freeborn County held a caucus at Southwest Middle School. Voters chose people to organize precincts and represent their precincts at future conventions. DFL members feel a lot is now at stake.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Multiple precincts - dozens of voters - all meeting to choose Democrats for all levels of government. This is from the State Legislature to the White House. These political devotees and officials explain why they vote "blue." 

"The Republican platform of divide and build walls and demonize different groups doesn't hold sway anymore," Minnesota State Rep. Tina Liebling said. 

Officials and caucusgoers passionately make the case for issues they care about deeply. 

"Everyone in my opinion has a national right to have healthcare," Warren Stowell said. 

Though this is a decidedly local affair - these Democrats are unified in their focus on the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 

"We have the most corrupt President that we've had in my lifetime and let's be clear, Donald Trump did not invention corruption but he's brought it to a high act," Liebling said. 

Keeping democracy alive - one caucus at a time. 

Right now - there are three DFL members vying for a DFL endorsement for the District 26 Senate Seat. DFL delegates will vote for their endorsement March 15. 

