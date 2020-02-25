Political devotees caucus

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Multiple precincts - dozens of voters - all meeting to choose Democrats for all levels of government. This is from the State Legislature to the White House. These political devotees and officials explain why they vote "blue."

"The Republican platform of divide and build walls and demonize different groups doesn't hold sway anymore," Minnesota State Rep. Tina Liebling said.

Officials and caucusgoers passionately make the case for issues they care about deeply.

"Everyone in my opinion has a national right to have healthcare," Warren Stowell said.

Though this is a decidedly local affair - these Democrats are unified in their focus on the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"We have the most corrupt President that we've had in my lifetime and let's be clear, Donald Trump did not invention corruption but he's brought it to a high act," Liebling said.

Keeping democracy alive - one caucus at a time.

Right now - there are three DFL members vying for a DFL endorsement for the District 26 Senate Seat. DFL delegates will vote for their endorsement March 15.