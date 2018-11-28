Clear

MN-350 Fights Line 3 and Climate Change

MN -350 Fights Line 3 and Climate Change

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A government report released less than a week ago stated if climate change does not stop, it could shrink 10 percent of the economy by the end of the century. 

This gruesome figure is why several people showed up to a meeting of MN-350, an organization that fights climate change. They are hoping to organize a local chapter in Rochester. 

One major item on the agenda was figuring out how to protest the construction of Line 3 -- a pipeline of oil sands running from Canada to Wisconsin that could cause pollution in places like Northwest Minnesota. 

Some ways they discussed going about change is signing pledge cards online, writing letters and making phone calls as well as possibly organizing a protest. 

