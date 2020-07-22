Mixed reactions over new mask mandate

KASSON, Minn. -

In the city of Kasson, On-Site Computers didn't have to require masks for customers. Owner Mike Bowe is mixed about the mandate.

"I believe in freedoms, we live in the United States, I do believe in our freedom of choice so it's hard to weigh that with public safety," Bowe said.

He hears customers' concerns about wearing face coverings.

"Some of them have difficulty breathing, the problem I see is people that do have health concerns, are they supposed to wear a t-shirt telling people?" Bowe said. "They are being approached by people saying you got to get a mask on. They don't know this person has underlying issues."

Economics expert Rayce Hardy believes business owners can use this order to their advantage.

"I think it's a chance for people who are apprehensive about going to businesses to give them a feeling of security but also workers...you have to look at the other side of this too," Hardy said. "There are other workers that are exposed constantly."

On Twitter, there's a hashtag trending called #maskupmn. Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan wore a face covering with the hashtag. Hardy says we should embrace the mandate - not turn away from it.

"Businesses would be wise to accept the Executive order and do everything they can to get people in the door," Hardy said.

But mandate or no mandate - businesses are struggling.

"A lot of the owners at these businesses, the workers at these businesses, they've been financially devastated, mask or no mask, COVID-19 with a lot of the policies in place, they are hurting," Bowe said.

Minnesota is one of 30 states to put this order in place.