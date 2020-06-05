Minnesota is turning the dial

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Canadian Honker owner Joe Powers isn't one to mince words. Initially - he was angry he could only serve customers outside.

"Honestly we really did feel like we were being picked on the entire time," Powers said. "I mean, you can go to a big box store, you don't need a reservation to go to any big box store."

Now - he feels relief at the Governor's announcement.

"Obviously, elated," Powers said. "Just because now we don't have to worry so much about the weather. Honestly we have some really hot days coming too and there's a lot of people that can't sit outside."

Northgate Health Club co-owner Dan Hoffman is also eager to open his doors.

"A lot of times people drive by and see if we're open, they see the lights on, they come to the door, I've had people standing out front, can we come in? Whoa, wait a minute," Hoffman said. "We're really excited to open up."

Mayor Kim Norton wanted to help business owners like Powers and Hoffman. That's why she sent a letter to the Governor asking restaurants be allowed to open at limited capacity.

"We have a lot of unemployed individuals in this community and we have businesses who have rents to pay but no income coming in, I was trying to strike that right balance," Norton said.

In a time of unrest and uncertainty, Mayor Norton is certain of this.

"We're ready for this," Norton said.

Indoor entertainment like bowling alleys and movie theaters can also open up at 25 percent capacity and places of worship can open up at 50 percent.

KIMT News 3 reached out to Olmsted County Public Health for a statement. It says in part: "It is now up to us, residents/visitors to take personal responsibility to help our businesses, co-workers and others to maintain the safety protocols put in place."