Minnesotans admit if they would help stranded drivers or not

One mechanic Tim Schmitt of Schmitt Automotive Repair says back in the day -- doing the neighborly thing involved getting out of the car and directly lending a hand.

"Always carried a set of jumper cables, so if you see someone needed a jump, you helped them," Tim Schmitt said. "Especially if they were out of town you wanted to pull over to make sure someone didn't freeze to death in there."

But now technology has some Minnesotans choosing not to pull over -- since it is easier now than ever to get a hold of law enforcement. Don Snyder helped one stranded driver change a tire 30 years ago but is not sure he would do it now.

"It was 10 below out and I did stop and help her finish that," Don Snyder said. "But again, it's a matter of can you do it safely or not? Well, we are older and we are more inclined to let the police do it."

Grace Curry is one Minnesotan who says she would definitely stop, but would remain in her car and call for help.

"The professionals should take care of it, but I think we should let them know we are getting help for them," Curry said. "I'm not sure I would get out of the car and walk over to them."

Curry believes helping out is the right thing to do, no matter how advanced our smartphones get.

"We in Minnesota have to take care of each other especially in this weather," Curry said.

One thing to note of is that it is illegal for residents to help drivers pull out of a ditch. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol also recommends residents have law enforcement do the heavy lifting when helping stranded drivers.