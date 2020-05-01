Clear

Minnesotans react to Iowa reopening

Iowa beat Minnesota to the punch when it comes to allowing restaurants, gyms and churches to reopen. We wanted to know how Minnesotans are reacting to this big move just across the state line.

Posted: May 1, 2020 11:06 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Iowa and Minnesota responded to the coronavirus pandemic in entirely different ways. 

As Iowa reopens, we asked Minnesotans if they harbor any jealousy. 

"Yeah of course, I think we're all ready to get out of our houses and get back to normal life," Katherine Siems said. 

But Shanda Thurston disagrees. 

"I'm not jealous of it at all because I look at it as a health, what's going on health wise with us being a medical community, we need to stay closed longer," Thurston said. 

Scott Knutson believes Minnesota is taking action too slowly. 

"I believe they are blowing it way out of proportion to be honest with you," Knutson said. 

We asked Minnesotans what they think of Gov. Reynolds' decision. 

"Too many liberals running the country," Knutson said. 

Thurston doesn't believe it's wise. 

"I don't think it's smart at all, look at what's happening in China, they should have stayed closed a little bit longer," Thurston said. 

Thurston lives in the border town of Spring Valley and worries about cross-border spread of the virus. 

"I'm worried because what if they contract it, and then bring it over, visit family here because they are out of quarantine and we're not? That's a big worry," Thurston said. 

Caden Link is a student from Minnesota who studies at Iowa State. 

"I don't know, you kind of get scared, but they talked about doing half-online, half classroom-learning, so I guess we'll see where it goes," Link said. 

The debate is just getting started. 

"If we don't contain it properly, it's going to be spread," Thurston said. 

KIMT News 3 reached out to Olmsted County Public Health for a statement. They say in part: "It would be prudent for residents to remind family, friends and relatives to not travel to Minnesota from any neighboring states, even if they do not have the same restrictions."

