How is Minnesota's economy faring?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Economics expert Rayce Hardy says on average - the recreation part of our economy including bars, restaurants and gyms generate 10 billion dollars for Minnesota. Now that they can reopen at a certain capacity - hundreds of millions of dollars will get pumped back over the next month. But Hardy warns - these are uncertain times for our finances.

"We got here twice here," Hardy said. "The destruction of the small businesses in the metro area last week with those buildings being burned, windows being smashed. That takes weeks to recover just from that. And if you've been closed like you said for a couple months before that with your profit margins, these people are in dire straits."

Hardy encourages people to shop local as much as they can.