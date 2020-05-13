Minnesota will begin to reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Gov. Tim Walz calls this pandemic a hard, cold reality that exceeds Minnesota's harshest winters. But the Governor took a bold step today.

"I was a little surprised the Governor went as quickly as he did with the reopen," Mayor Kim Norton said.

Norton says businesses including hair salons, retaurants and bars will have to operate differently once they are permitted to reopen.

"It is a challenge and we know that - they are very personal services like hair salons and nail salons and the like and barbors," Norton said. "We really are going to have to count on them."

Small businesses have taken a brutal hit. Abe Sauer - the owner of Old Abe Coffee Shop - says his shop has already lost a quarter of its annual income.

"If we break even this year, that is basically our goal now," Sauer said.

Sauer predicts a very different normal for restaurants.

"I personally think delivery takeout and outdoor seating is going to be the future for a lot of food and beverage businesses," Sauer said.

As Gov. Walz turns the dial every so slightly - there is a measure of optimism.

"This is a sustainable normal, what we're asking here, we might be able to get by for a few months," Gov. Tim Walz said.

Walz also announced he will extend the state's peacetime emergency until June 12. It gives him the power to issue executive orders like reinstating the stay-at-home order and closing businesses.