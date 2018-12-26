Millennials Are the Biggest Number of Greeting Card Buyers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

According to the Executive Director of the Greeting Card Association -- around 6.5 billion greeting cards and 1.6 billion holiday cards are still being purchased each year.

Millennials comprise the biggest number of buyers and we found that to be the case in Southern Minnesota.

One resident who is of Generation X does not buy cards anymore.

"I would say probably social media, Facebook, everyone knows what's going on anyways," Dan Ruggeberg said.

Samuek Vukov, a millennial, loves to buy cards.

"I think one of the best gifts you can give someone is your own handwriting -- that's kind of lost in a lot of the digital things because everything's typed." Vukov said.

The Greeting Card Association also says Christmas cards are the most popular seasonal cards -- followed by Valentine's Day.