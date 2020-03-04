Clear
Finding a location for a new middle school

Rochester Public Schools is speaking out about another option for where a new middle school might go.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester Public Schools is seriously considering Hart Farm in the southwest part of the city for the new middle school, but building the school in the Northwest part is also an option. 

Rochester City Administration is asking the District to look into it. But Superintendent Michael Muñoz says Hart Farm is the district's first choice. 

"Well we know right now there's over 100 students that live in that Hart Farm housing area that would be middle school students when the new middle school would open up, those alone would be able to walk and there's additional students that could walk as well," Muñoz said. 

Next month - City Council will make a decision on the annexation at the Hart Farm location. It will determine whether or not RPS can move forward on the Southwest location. 

