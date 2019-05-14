Clear

Metronet coming to Rochester

In February - City Council approved for MetroNet to build a cable system adding more options for people in Rochester.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 11:52 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

They are expected to start work this week in certain neighborhoods. There will be signs and mail letting residents know when construction will start.

One man talks about what this new system could add.

"When you bring in brand-new stuff, it's more efficient," Gary Hansen said. "It runs better, it's also for the future. The future consists of more bandwidth. With newer technology, it will drive the competitor to try and meet a higher standard as well."

Metronet is expected to cover 80 percent of homes within the next five years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Industrial hemp in Iowa

Image

Options for driving hands free

Image

New bike lockers in Albert Lea

Image

Breeding exotic pets

Image

Chris Nelson' Forecast 5/13

Image

City Updating Snow and Ice Control

Image

National Police Week

Image

Hwy 122 Project Bad for Business?

Image

National Salvation Army Week

Image

National Bike to Work Week

Community Events