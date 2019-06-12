Church talks about remaining inclusive

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At the Methodist General Conference, the Judicial Council decided to stick with their traditional plan saying same-sex ordained ministers cannot be in committed relationships and must be celibate.

Christ United Methodist Church is bringing people together in a town hall meeting to get churchgoers to discuss what being a welcoming church means to them.

"It's heartbreaking that the people of Jesus would close any door to full inclusion," one pastor at the Church said.

When talking to churchgoers, some say they understand why delegates made the decision they did.

"It's because it was a Democratic process," Dan Zimmer said. "There was more votes for the plan that was adopted, the traditional plan."

Attendees divided into small groups to talk about building a more inclusve church.