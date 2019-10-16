MercyOne announces location in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Last month, KIMT News 3 broke the news when Mercy One revealed it would be expanding into Freeborn County.

Now - we know where that office will be: Herberger's at Northbridge Mall. Brad Arends is President of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition says there is a 5-step process that will shape this facility including increasing the numbers of providers, building an imaging center and an ambulatory surgery center.

"It will start with roughly 10,000 square feet, that will basicaly be a reception area and exam rooms, from there, once we hit a patient load of 4000, then we add another 5000 to 6000 square feet," Arends said.

Purchasing the space will make it easier for the clinic to achieve a grander vision.

"Because it's 64,000 square feet, it actually gives us room to go beyond stage 5 and potentially add additional services past that," Arends said.

The construction of this clinic will fill a great need in a rural community.

"We're a great fit because one of our strengths at MercyOne is rural healthcare, that's something we do well," Arends said.

According to Teresa Mock, the Senior Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group - Mercyone already sees a number of patients from Albert Lea. Now - people won't have to make such a long trek to get the care they deserve.

"It's all about convenience and access, it'd be very easy to ask all the Albert Lea patients to drive to Mason City, but no one has to go away from home if they don't have to, this is a way to get healthcare closer to them," Mock said.

The facility will open sometime in mid-2020.