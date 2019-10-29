Clear

New mental health facility

The Med City is living up to its name by adding another healthcare facility that is the only intensive outpatient program in Southern Minnesota.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 12:41 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Last spring, Conner Cosby was struggling. He needed help controlling how he felt. 

"I was jumping around, always having to move," Cosby said. "Then when I came here, they taught me how to control my movement. I also struggled with my emotions." 

But after completing Prairiecare's intensive outpatient program - which teams up with Rochester Public Schools to offer classes and mental health services, Cosby felt better. 

"I wouldn't be able to talk about what's happening, my feelings, but look at me now," Cosby said. "I'm on the news." 

His younger brother - Caleb - who struggled with outbursts had the same experience. 

"It made me more confident because my confidence was lost and now it's back," Cosby said. 

Conner and Caleb are examples of why Prairiecare is expanding with a beautiful facility. 

"The whole building was designed to be that unhealthcare and have a feeling where you walk and find relief," Matt Peterson, Operations Director for Prairie Care Southern Minnesota said. "It's not traditionally what you find in the movies but it's hopefully more inviting." 

With this new building, Prairiecare can help more kids like Conner who now feels the freedom to express his emotions. 

"It feels so good to just be free and be yourself without anyone judging you," Cosby said. 

Community Events