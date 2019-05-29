Clear
Talking about mental health

As we reach the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Minnesota Public Radio is moderating a discussion about childhood trauma and how it impacts people's mental health.

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. 0

The National Institute of Mental Health reports 1 in 5 adults live with a mental illness, but only half get treatment. A content manager with Minnesota Public Radio's mental health initiative talks about why we need to have more conversations about mental health.

"There are a lot of people who are coping with health conditions and we want to talk about mental health like we talk about all health conditions," Sam Choo said. "Like if you have high blood pressure, if you have diabetes. You should be able to talk about it with the same level of confidence."

The panel happened at the Rochester Art Center which is also hosting an exhibit called "Mental Health: Mind Matters."

