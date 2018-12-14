Cafe Helps Those with Memory Loss

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Alzheimer's Association reports Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death in the country.

Rochester is helping people who are battling Alzheimer's or Dementia locally by organizing a Memory Cafe -- where they converse and make friendships.

Stuart Arey attends with his wife and has advice for families dealing with their "new normal."

"Accept that it's happening and also to make sure that they realize they don't make an issue of things that are not important," Arey said.

Memory Cafe is open to the public every second Tuesday of the month at Dunn Brothers Coffee.