Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cafe Helps Those with Memory Loss

The Memory Cafe at Dunn Brothers Coffee is a place where people coping with memory loss can forget their troubles and bond.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 11:30 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Alzheimer's Association reports Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death in the country.

Rochester is helping people who are battling Alzheimer's or Dementia locally by organizing a Memory Cafe -- where they converse and make friendships.

Stuart Arey attends with his wife and has advice for families dealing with their "new normal."

"Accept that it's happening and also to make sure that they realize they don't make an issue of things that are not important," Arey said.

Memory Cafe is open to the public every second Tuesday of the month at Dunn Brothers Coffee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Image

Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas

Image

Have you noticed the air is heavier?

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa reports theft

Community Events