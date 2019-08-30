Testing out new bike lanes

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Gearing up for a more commuter-friendly city, that's what the Fourth Street Southwest Reconstruction project is doing. And cyclists are liking this new addition to a growing city.

"The main problem that I found is just being able to get through downtown on a bike and feel safe, otherwise, you are in the middle of cars," Tom Steen said.

Steen - an active cyclist - is excited for the future of his chosen mode of transportation.

"To have three or four of them downtown to make it possible without having difficulty, that will be the key," Steen said.

Kevin Bright with Destination Medical Center says cyclists like Steen should only be enthusiastic about what's to come.

"Some of the downtown streets are built or being constructed as a way to accomodate pedestrians and bikers in a safer manner," Bright said.

A scenic route meant to benefit all who come by it.

"I think it's going to be good for cars, not just bicyclists because it sort of sets up the boundaries for cars and makes it easier to share space, especially in downtown," Steen said.

The project costs 5.3 million.