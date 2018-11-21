Meet and Greet with Future Community Development Director

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- There are two candidates in the running to become the new Community Development Director for Rochester. This person will lead a brand new department that will oversee community planning for the city.



Tracy Steinkruger and Cindy Steinhauser will be interviewing for the position.



The Rochester Art Center hosted a meet-and-greet with the candidates so residents and leaders could learn more about their backgrounds and goals.



Jerry Wiliams, a retired community member, envisions the person chosen to be a visionary.



"So this person is going to have a huge task to form this department," Williams said.



The goal is to have a new Director start the job at the beginning of January.