Meet and Greet with Future Community Development Director

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- There are two candidates in the running to become the new Community Development Director for Rochester. This person will lead a brand new department that will oversee community planning for the city.
Tracy Steinkruger and Cindy Steinhauser will be interviewing for the position.
The Rochester Art Center hosted a meet-and-greet with the candidates so residents and leaders could learn more about their backgrounds and goals.
Jerry Wiliams, a retired community member, envisions the person chosen to be a visionary.
"So this person is going to have a huge task to form this department," Williams said.
The goal is to have a new Director start the job at the beginning of January.
