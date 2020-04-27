How are meat markets faring during the pandemic?

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. -

At Ody's Country Meats in Spring Valley - business is good.

"It's nice that our retail sales have picked up and the slaughter part, but it's definitely overwhelming," owner Cody Koebke said.

If you want to get an animal slaughtered, they are booked solid until July. But they have a lot of customers coming in. Pre-pandemic, the market served 60-70 people a week - now the shop is seeing upwards of 200 people.

"Meat supply is getting tighter with slaughter packing plants closing down," Koebke said.

Koebke is a butcher as well as a farmer - he encourages consumers to buy straight from the farm.

"Farming is very tough for everybody right now, the prices are very low, nobody's making any money, the box prices are extremely high, so nobody's making money but it's definitely not the farmer," Koebke said.

But Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe owner Terry Timm says there are things to keep in mind if you want to buy a whole animal.

"When you buy a whole animal, a lot of times, it's cut different from what you'll see in a store like this, there's going to be more bone and waste in it by far, you're going to carry a lot more stuff than you might not eat," Timm said.

While running his busy butcher shop, Timm has watched prices soar.

"In the last 2 weeks, we've seen some of the pork cuts that went up a dollar a pound, which is really significant especially when you are talking about something that might have only sold for a dollar and half a pound," Timm said.

Since the pandemic started, Ody's Country Meats has tried to keep prices as low as they can. Koebke has already noticed a huge increase in credit card sales compared to cash.