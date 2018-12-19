Clear
McGoon's Could Become Landmark

The building that houses McGoon's could be featured on the Historic Registry for the Heritage Preservation Committee.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The building that houses McGoon's Pub and Restaurant could potentially become a historic landmark in the Med City.

The facility is formerly known as the Olmsted County Bank and Trust Company, it was built in 1918. Its neo-classical style has the Heritage Preservation Committee -- otherwise known as HPC -- interested in making it a potential landmark on their historic registry.

Andrew Hawkins is a co-partner of the pub with his father. While he is interested in getting featured, his father is not as excited.

"I think his perception of other buildings being on the historic registry and from what other people have told him is just negative," Hawkins said.  "They might have too much power and too much say but other times there could be more incentives there there is negatives."

The Committee will discuss more on McGoon's at their next meeting in January.

