New testing effort in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

This new collaboration has launched a statewide testing strategy that will allow for 20,000 swab tests to be processed every day plus 15,000 blood tests.

According to Gov. Walz, that means everyone with symptoms can now be tested. This expanded system will mean those most vulnerable to COVID-19 like the homeless, communities of color and healthcare workers will now have more access to tests.

Gov. Tim Walz believes we still have a long way to go but it's a great start.

"We are inventing the wheel, if you will, it has not been done, there are some models out there, not all of them are perfect, we needed the model, this is it and I'm incredibly proud of that," Walz said.

The strategy is funded in part by 36 million by the COVID-19 fund.