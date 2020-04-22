Clear
New testing effort in Minnesota

Rochester's Mayo Clinic is leading the way in a partnership to test every Minnesotan with COVID-19 symptoms. Mayo Clinic is collaborating with state health officials and the University of Minnesota to increase testing capabilities exponentially in the state.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 11:07 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

This new collaboration has launched a statewide testing strategy that will allow for 20,000 swab tests to be processed every day plus 15,000 blood tests. 

According to Gov. Walz, that means everyone with symptoms can now be tested. This expanded system will mean those most vulnerable to COVID-19 like the homeless, communities of color and healthcare workers will now have more access to tests. 

Gov. Tim Walz believes we still have a long way to go but it's a great start. 

"We are inventing the wheel, if you will, it has not been done, there are some models out there, not all of them are perfect, we needed the model, this is it and I'm incredibly proud of that," Walz said. 

The strategy is funded in part by 36 million by the COVID-19 fund. 

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2722

Reported Deaths: 179
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3748

Reported Deaths: 90
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
