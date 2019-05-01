Rochester's Mayor Kim Norton looks to the future

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
A city that is more bike-friendly, walkable and better at managing traffic.
These are among Mayor Kim Norton's goals to make Rochester a more livable city. Tonight - residents got to engage the Mayor on those goals.
"I think that overall the growth is good," Allyson Maurer said. "Sometimes it seems like we might not be able to keep up with the services."
Residents got to share their hopes for the city.
"Housing for the homeless," Barbara Boyer said. "I think that's a big concern for everybody."
What emerged was a spirit of Med City optimism from the event.
"Rochester's growing by leaps and bounds," Boyer said. "It's becoming more and more diverse in the 38 years that I have been here."
Maurer agrees.
"There's a lot of things that were kind of right for change," Maurer said.
