Mayo's millions in bailout funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

According to data compiled by Good Jobs First - which researches what companies do with government money - Mayo Clinic got around 170 million dollars in bailout funds and has 8 months of cash in reserve.

"It is a large amount," Tyrel Clark said.

Tyrel Clark is among the many Mayo Clinic employees furloughed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"Personally in my family, it's just explaining to the kids, watching the budget during those times," Clark said. "You really have to pay attention to that stuff. It's a new experience, a new experience I never thought I'd be in and probably that's the same for a lot of people."

Rochester resident Rick Morris makes no attempt to mask his anger. He wonders aloud where all the federal cash is going.

"What is happening to this money?" Morris asked. "If there are 8 months of cash on hand, plus 170 million. Almost 200 million dollars on top of that, why are employees being asked to take time off now?"

He believes the healthcare giant is failing to live up to its motto of putting the needs of the patient first.

"I think this withdrawal of the Mayo Clinic from taking care of the community and instead focusing on the global elites flying to medical destinations, shutting down clinics that serve rural populations, outsourcing lowest paid workers just speaks to a sense of being ruled more by the dollar," Morris said.

As employees wait to get back to work, Clark reflects on the enormity of Mayo's furloughs.

"It was a surprise, I will say that," Clark said.

KIMT News 3 reached out to Mayo Clinic to see if we could get a statement from the CEO about where the money is going and how much leaders are getting paid but we did not get a comment. With the furloughs, the Mayo Clinic CEO and Chief Accounting officer got a 20 percent salary cut.