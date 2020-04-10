Pay cuts and furloughs at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayo Clinic is a world-renowned healthcare provider but it's not immune to the negative effects of COVID-19.

"We thought they were pretty much indestructible, to see these types of things happen that change the whole landscape of the city and the country and the world," Councilmember Mark Bilderback said.

Resident Julie Tackett is disappointed in the way Mayo Clinic handled the situation.

"It does surprise me they decided to cut salaries, I believe last year they handed out 500 bonuses to employees because they had such a stellar year, I find it that businesses should be responsible and maintain cash flow ability," Tackett said.

Councilmember Mark Bilderback worked at Mayo Clinic for more than 35 years. He says there are lessons to be learned.

"We will see this happen again, I hope what this tells people is they need to prepare, they need to have a plan, they need to have reserves," Bilderback said.

Tackett says these pay cuts speak to larger economic woes.

"Look at the hospitality, the hotels, the transportation, it's all geared to serving the Mayo patient, not really towards the Rochester resident," Tackett said.

Tackett and Bilderback believe cuts and furloughs will be major losses not just for employees but an entire city.

"They have a responsibility to their communities to maintain financial stabilities to weather times like this, now we're only a couple months in and I understand they are projecting through the end of the year, I'm just really disappoitned because I know this will reverberate through the community," Tackett said.

Bilderback remains optimistic.

"It's tough now, it's hard now and I'm sure people are hurting but it will come through," Bilderback said.

Mayo Clinic doesn't know the number of staff that will be furloughed until late April or early May, but staff will get their full pay and benefits until April 28th.