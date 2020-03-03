Clear
How are Mayo Clinic visitors voting?

Minnesotans may be focused on their primary - but what about the many visitors registered in other Super Tuesday states?

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In Peace Plaza, one can find people from all over the world visiting the healthcare facility. One couple from Michigan is visiting Mayo Clinic and has to stay in Rochester longer than they thought. The couple is facing obstacles when it comes to hitting the polls. 

"I'm very disappointed that I can't vote in Michigan," Sue Munroe said. "I thought I would be back home by today and would be able to do it, but my plans have changed here at the Mayo Clinic so I have to stay. Very disappointed about that since this is such an important time."

