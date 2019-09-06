Looking at Mayo Clinic's healthcare coverage

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayo Clinic says they do cover benefits for transgender people including hormonal therapy, chest surgery and preventive and follow-up care. But they do not cover things like hair removal, facial reconstruction and voice therapy. One person in the transgender community speaks out.

"It seems kind of unusual to not cover all the aspects of transition for all employees.

Dr. Sharonne Hayes, a cardiologist with Mayo Clinic, agrees.

"I think if we are going to provide optimal care to our transgender employees, those services should be covered," Hayes said.

Dr. Hayes says they will advocate and educate so it becomes part of their benefits package.