Mayo Clinic Foundation gets donations from Kid's Cup

Money from Kid's Cup will go to helping buy toys for children with special needs.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:38 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Mayo Clinic Foundation received more than 51,000 dollars in funding from the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament.

The money will go to child life, psychology and a clinic for children with special needs. They will use the money to purchase toys for the children.

"We see a lot of kids with developmental delay and a lot of children with autism spectrum disorder," Annie Redlin, a Nurse Care coordinator said. "So it helps them with coping, transitions, it helps provide time with the parents to talk with the providers so the children can play with toys. It's a great distraction>"

The program also will buy actographs to help with sleep studies.

