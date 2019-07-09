Clear

Daughter makes blankets for Mother's patients

It's a good deed that will warm your heart.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Sophie Neu is a special 9-year-old girl who once told her mother she wanted to cure cancer. Her mother - Lori Neu- a nurse at Mayo Clinic Children's Center had the idea to start smaller by working with her daughter to make 25 blankets for patients at Mayo. A lot of care, passion and a big process goes into making these blankets, according to Sophie.

Sophie will continue making blankets for patients in need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
The heat is coming soon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A brotherhood like no other

Image

Chris' 10 pm weather forecast

Image

9-year-old makes blankets for mayo clinic patients

Image

Rochester voted 2nd best place to live in MN

Image

Cannabis conundrum in Iowa

Image

Soggy season limits fresh produce

Image

Racing to save the track

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 7/9

Image

A party like no other. Fillmore Central hosts sod party to upgrade football stadium

Image

Final IGHSAU softball poll released

Community Events