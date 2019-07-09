Daughter makes blankets for Mother's patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Sophie Neu is a special 9-year-old girl who once told her mother she wanted to cure cancer. Her mother - Lori Neu- a nurse at Mayo Clinic Children's Center had the idea to start smaller by working with her daughter to make 25 blankets for patients at Mayo. A lot of care, passion and a big process goes into making these blankets, according to Sophie.
Sophie will continue making blankets for patients in need.
