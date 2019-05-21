Clear
Board chosen for Mayo Civic Center

Back in November - Rochester City Council put the operations of the downtown landmark under new stewardship - specifically one Board of Directors. Now - the Council is appointing people who will fill that brand new board.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

18 people applied to be on the new board for the Mayo Civic Center - but five people will get to sit on it.

Those five people are Jacob Malwitz, Kayla Clay, Bill Wiktor, Sara Clausen and Bill Von Bank.

Sara Clausen already has ideas on what the Board can do to ensure the Civic Center fully realizes its potential.

"There's a lot of potential for us to host larger conventions for us in Rochester all from the arts to associations to healthcare conferences," Clausen said.

She understands skepticism about the changes is likely but she encourages all of us to keep an open mind.

"Nobody really gets too excited about change all the time," Clausen said. "Change can be scary. I completely understand that. I really hope with my voice on the board, I can be a reasonable voice who wants to stay consistent."

Clausen says the new board will get down to business. Next month, they will get together for a half-day retreat. The board is also hoping to hire a new Executive Director this summer.

