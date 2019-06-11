Update on Mayo Civic Center transition process

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
City Administrator Steve Rymer gave an update on where they are with the transition process. He says the Board is starting the interview process for the first Executive Director.
He explains why the community should be excited about all these changes.
"This is a significant change, a significant change for how we've been doing everything," Rymer said. "One of the things the Council said, we understand there will be a lot of effort to make this happen. The excitement is we are on schedule, we are meeting the targets that we said."
The Board is hoping to have an Executive Director on board by the end of July.
