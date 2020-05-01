Essential workers demand more on May Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Workers at some of the country's largest companies are planning a strike -accusing employers of not prioritizing their health and safety during the outbreak.

Target, Instacart, Amazon and Whole Foods had labor organizers walk out. Workers are accusing employers of not taking the coronavirus seriously and are demanding benefits like better pay and expanded paid sick leave.

The President of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council says employers simply aren't treating employees with the respect they deserve.

"Workers are not getting paid enough, workers do not have enough safety standards at work, they do not have the sufficient personal protective equipment they should have. Employers are not doing enough to make sure their workers are protected," Pommella Wegmann said.

To garner support, workers also asked people not to buy anything from these companies.