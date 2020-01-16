Clear
Update on Officer Matson

There are new developments in a Southern Minnesota officer-involved shooting.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 11:35 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Pastor Kaleb Hurley is the spokesperson for the Matsons - he says Arik is still in "stable but critical condition." Sometimes he can breathe on his own, sometimes he can't.

He can move his thumb and squeeze a hand as ways to communicate.

Hurley took time to offer an update on the Matson family.

"The support from the community and all the people around them is carrying them through this, they are so grateful and continuing to hold out hope, obviously it's difficult but I'm watching them continue to be strong through all of this," Hurley said.

Hurley says there are still a lot of unknowns but is showing progress and the doctors are monitoring him daily.

