New condition update on Officer Arik Matson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

According to the Matson family pastor and spokesperson, Kaleb Hurley, Matson has full movement on his right side, but can only move his toes on the left.

As Arik Matson recovers, people across Southern Minnesota gathered at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea to pray for hope that one day pain and struggle will disappear.

"Continue to impress upon us the importance of loving one another and caring for one another and looking out for one another," Waseca Mayor Roy Srp said.

Churchgoers lifted up their hands - expressing gratitude to those in law enforcement.

"When our safety is jeopardized, when we make a mess of our communities, thank you for trying to clean up our messes," Pastor Kaleb Hurley of Hope Church said.

More than anything - it was a chance for people to lean on one another.

His wife, Megan, says it's this support that keeps her going.

"Everything you've done does not go unnoticed," Matson said. "I promise. I'm sorry I can't tell you personally."

Pastor Hurley says it's a chance to also lift up accused shooter Tyler Janovsky in prayer - since love knows no bounds.

"God's heart is for all the people, for all humanity, while we know there are some people we don't appreciate what they are doing in this season of their life, there's hope for them because of the hope of Jesus Christ," Hurley said.

Hope that one day - the world will realize light will always overpower darkness.

Megan Matson is asking people to keep praying for her husband since he is getting stronger every day. Doctors also say Arik is progressing at a rate they weren't expecting.