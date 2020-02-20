Lighting the way to honor Officer Matson

FREEBORN, Minn. -

In the quiet town of Freeborn, blue porch lights illuminate the town - honoring injured Waseca police officer Arik Matson.

"When somebody needs something, Arik's always available," resident Jody Larson said.

Cody Darcy also knows him well.

"He lives right next to my mom's house and overall nice guy," Cody Darcy said.

Matson is a public servant loved by people who view him as a native son.

"Right away, everybody jumped on board right away," Larson said.

Larson says the town did not hesitate in showing support.

"Huge push, a few guys in town really pushed it and made sure which hardware stores had the right lights available because some didn't show up as blue when you turn them on," Larson said.

The brilliant blue lights are clearly a symbol - of giving back to a man who has given his all.

"You just want to show support for someone who's shown support for other people," Larson said.

Larson says there's no rush in taking the lights down.

"Probably when Arik comes home," Larson said.

Until then - the town waits and prays for a favorite son's complete recovery.

"Hang in there, you got people that care, and really want you back," Larson said.