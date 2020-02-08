Fundraising for Officer Matson and his family

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Flapjacks made with love - and comforting the Matson family are why hundreds of people showed up bright and early at Applebee's in Albert Lea.

For former classmates - this outpouring of support is demonstrative of the kind of man Officer Matson is.

"He's a wonderful guy, kind of our quarterback, always just so nice to everybody," Vannessa Wieseler, a former classmate, said.

Matson's grandparents - Joyce and Ray Langerud - never expected this would happen to their precious grandson.

"When we first heard it, it was almost unbelievable, it takes a few days for something like that to sink in because you never think something like that can happen to your own family," Joyce Langerud, his grandmother, said.

Luckily - their resilient officer is doing much better.

"He's starting to talk a little bit with a little effort - everything is kind of an effort for him - but when you lay in bed for almost a month - you have to get all your strength back and that is gradually coming," Joyce said.

This close-knit family is overwhelmed at the unconditional love the community is showing.

"People have been so nice to us, there's a lot more nice people than bad people and we really appreciate all you've done for us," Ray said.

Pushing through obstacles and holding onto hope - Matson's grandparents say this is how their tough superhero will endure whatever comes next.

"He's a strong boy, he's gonna come through this without a problem," Joyce said.

Matson's grandfather says he does have a scar from his forehead all the way to the back of his head where the bullet came out.