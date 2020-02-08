Clear
Fundraising for Officer Matson and his family

We're continuing to follow the progress of Officer Arik Matson, a Southern Minnesota police officer shot in the line of duty and injured. He's now in an acute care facility. Now - his classmates and family are showing their support with a "flapjack fundraiser."

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 6:45 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - 

Flapjacks made with love - and comforting the Matson family are why hundreds of people showed up bright and early at Applebee's in Albert Lea. 

For former classmates - this outpouring of support is demonstrative of the kind of man Officer Matson is. 

"He's a wonderful guy, kind of our quarterback, always just so nice to everybody," Vannessa Wieseler, a former classmate, said. 

Matson's grandparents - Joyce and Ray Langerud - never expected this would happen to their precious grandson. 

"When we first heard it, it was almost unbelievable, it takes a few days for something like that to sink in because you never think something like that can happen to your own family," Joyce Langerud, his grandmother, said. 

Luckily - their resilient officer is doing much better. 

"He's starting to talk a little bit with a little effort - everything is kind of an effort for him - but when you lay in bed for almost a month - you have to get all your strength back and that is gradually coming," Joyce said. 

This close-knit family is overwhelmed at the unconditional love the community is showing. 

"People have been so nice to us, there's a lot more nice people than bad people and we really appreciate all you've done for us," Ray said. 

Pushing through obstacles and holding onto hope - Matson's grandparents say this is how their tough superhero will endure whatever comes next. 

"He's a strong boy, he's gonna come through this without a problem," Joyce said. 

Matson's grandfather says he does have a scar from his forehead all the way to the back of his head where the bullet came out. 

