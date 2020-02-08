ALBERT LEA, Minn. -
Flapjacks made with love - and comforting the Matson family are why hundreds of people showed up bright and early at Applebee's in Albert Lea.
For former classmates - this outpouring of support is demonstrative of the kind of man Officer Matson is.
"He's a wonderful guy, kind of our quarterback, always just so nice to everybody," Vannessa Wieseler, a former classmate, said.
Matson's grandparents - Joyce and Ray Langerud - never expected this would happen to their precious grandson.
"When we first heard it, it was almost unbelievable, it takes a few days for something like that to sink in because you never think something like that can happen to your own family," Joyce Langerud, his grandmother, said.
Luckily - their resilient officer is doing much better.
"He's starting to talk a little bit with a little effort - everything is kind of an effort for him - but when you lay in bed for almost a month - you have to get all your strength back and that is gradually coming," Joyce said.
This close-knit family is overwhelmed at the unconditional love the community is showing.
"People have been so nice to us, there's a lot more nice people than bad people and we really appreciate all you've done for us," Ray said.
Pushing through obstacles and holding onto hope - Matson's grandparents say this is how their tough superhero will endure whatever comes next.
"He's a strong boy, he's gonna come through this without a problem," Joyce said.
Matson's grandfather says he does have a scar from his forehead all the way to the back of his head where the bullet came out.
Related Content
- Fundraising for Officer Matson and his family
- Family: Officer Matson's reconstructive surgery 'went well'
- Proceeds from shirts supporting officer Arik Matson helping family
- Albert Lea's B & B Café donates half their proceeds to the Matson family
- Officer Matson's condition improving as community comes together for night of prayer
- Businesses turn Albert Lea blue for officer Matson, who was shot last week
- Update on Officer Matson: 'They are so grateful and continuing to hold out hope'
- Officer Matson showing improvement, tells wife 'I love you' on anniversary
- Fundraiser at Rochester JM for family recovering from fire
- "Donut Text and Drive" Fundraiser for Harberts Family