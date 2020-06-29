You must wear face mask at city facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

If you enter a city facility like City Hall, you now have to wear a mask.

It comes after Councilmember Nick Campion says he noticed a steady decline in people wearing face masks even though the number of cases in Olmsted County was still on the rise.

Campion had the idea to draft this mandate with Mayor Kim Norton and Councilmember Michael Wojcik.

One resident tells KIMT News 3 requiring face coverings in city facilities is the right thing to do.

"I just think it's important even though in Rochester our infection rates are not increasing substantially at this point, we should still safeguard against the chance," Cori Fain said.

Councilmembers say if you don't wear a mask, you can be cited and fined but Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin says he wants to focus on education instead of just enforcement. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday.