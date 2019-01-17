Clear
Joint of Marijuana Could Alter Teenage Brains

A study by the Journal of Neuroscience reports just a little marijuana use could affect the memory and cognitive development of teenage brains.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 12:35 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Greg Wimmer experimented just like other young people.

"Yes, I have smoked pot," Wimmer said.

Everyone around him did.

"Everybody I knew did, so what are you supposed to say, like, oh, no I didn't inhale."

But as a parent -- he understands the concerns some families have if their teenagers have access to it.

"It is not a good thing at that age," Wimmer said. "Like, a lot of things you are not supposed to. You have to wait until you are older."

New research also says marijuana can be worse for you than alcohol, but he says the two are hand-in-hand.

"I never knew people that just smoked pot without drinking, so that's another catch."

As for whether or not Minnesota should legalize it -- Wimmer says it should be considered.

"I guess we'll see because it hasn't been working that well the other way around, so maybe you have to adjust again."

I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
