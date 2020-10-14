Jobs in Minnesota manufacturing are in high demand

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

According to the state website, there have been more than 968,000 people who have applied for unemployment insurance in Minnesota.

But manufacturers in Minnesota need to find more workers and are scrambling to hire. During the roundtable - representatives say they can't find any applicants for a variety of reasons ranging from a lack of daycare options and a fear of contracting the coronavirus. Joel Bauer - with Midsota Trailer Manufacturing - says he's added 26 employees over the last 60 days and could add more.

"I could care less if they have welding experience or assembly experience, for them to come in and help us build products, if they want to come and be here at 6:30 in the morning and stay till 5:00 when their shift is, we will train them in any aspect and as long as it takes," Joel Bauer said.

Manufacturing representatives say they are looking for people who want to work with their hands or have some ability with a tape measure.